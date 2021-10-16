State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

