State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,312 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OneMain were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

