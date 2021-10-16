Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

