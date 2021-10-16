Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

