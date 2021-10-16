Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

