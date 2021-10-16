Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 470.32. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

