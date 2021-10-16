STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

