STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of STAAR Surgical worth $125,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $31,797,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $114.89 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.