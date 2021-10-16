SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSAAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.