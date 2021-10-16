Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 105,373 shares.The stock last traded at $37.36 and had previously closed at $36.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $977.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

