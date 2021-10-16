SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.99. 8,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,152,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

