Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SPOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

