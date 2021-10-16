Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,387 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

