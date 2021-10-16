Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $5.03 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.