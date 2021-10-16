SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $158.60 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.82 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.