Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SPSAF stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 52-week low of $199.10 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.17.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

