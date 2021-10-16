SOLVE Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $32.53 million and $5.02 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00087299 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

