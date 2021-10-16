Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the September 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLSSF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLSSF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

