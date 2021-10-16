Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BICEY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801. Société BIC has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

