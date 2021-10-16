SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002984 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

