SmileyCoin Hits Market Cap of $781,281.01 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $781,281.01 and $197.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

