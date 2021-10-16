SmartKey Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

