SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.96

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.96 and last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 194953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

Several analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.58.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

