SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $8.19 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $217,396.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,019.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.60 or 0.06275978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00305515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.53 or 0.01031675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00439417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00310500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00281646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004747 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

