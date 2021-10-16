Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.86 Average PT from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4487721 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

