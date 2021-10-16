SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of SL Industries stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

