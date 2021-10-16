Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS SPXCY remained flat at $$107.09 on Friday. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.6817 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

