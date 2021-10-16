Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $67.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $120,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

