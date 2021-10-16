Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.