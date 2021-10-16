Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $718,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,603. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $141.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

