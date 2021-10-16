Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $56.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

