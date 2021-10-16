Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

