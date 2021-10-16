Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,056 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,060,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

