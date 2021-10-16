Sigma Planning Corp Sells 15,705 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.