Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,952 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.