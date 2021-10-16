Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.02.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

