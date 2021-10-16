Sigma Planning Corp Buys 28,552 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after buying an additional 217,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

