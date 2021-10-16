Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 201.2% in September

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.