Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.86

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.64, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

