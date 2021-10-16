Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Decreases By 59.9%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of YMTX opened at $8.84 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.