Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 107.3%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

