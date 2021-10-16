Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Drops By 39.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.00.

