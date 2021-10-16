Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Expands By 55.6%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,327. The Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

