Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Expands By 133.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TIKK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 194.70%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

