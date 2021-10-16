Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Decreases By 32.6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 469,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.