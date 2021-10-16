Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Increases By 53.9%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SULZF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SULZF remained flat at $$193.35 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $77.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

