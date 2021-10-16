Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 42.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.8 days.

OTCMKTS SMFTF remained flat at $$54.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $60.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

