Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Drops By 35.1%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

