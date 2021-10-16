Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 109.5%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

