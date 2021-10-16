Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 109.5%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

