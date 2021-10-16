Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Expands By 100.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Shares of OPYGY traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.